Bitcoin SV Achieves Market Cap of $954.28 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $954.28 million and $63.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $49.75 or 0.00260594 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,091.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.87 or 0.00596458 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00049002 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000908 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005598 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009075 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,181,433 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is nchain.com/en.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars.
