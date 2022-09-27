BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits Market Cap of $2.23 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $20,658.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00298620 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00108971 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00073463 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 11,629,903,630 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official website is getbtcz.com. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

