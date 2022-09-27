BitCore (BTX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $127,379.00

BitCore (BTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $127,379.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,131.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00147074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00275027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.75 or 0.00756602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00598282 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCore is www.bitcore.cc.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

