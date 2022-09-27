BitDNS (DNS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $327.79 Million

BitDNS (DNS) traded down 53% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One BitDNS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitDNS has traded 0% lower against the dollar. BitDNS has a market capitalization of $327.79 million and $35,183.00 worth of BitDNS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10166270 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BitDNS Coin Profile

BitDNS launched on September 4th, 2020. BitDNS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. BitDNS’s official Twitter account is @BitdnsO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDNS is www.bitdns.vip.

Buying and Selling BitDNS

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDNS is the core infrastructure of the distributed Internet. On the BitDNS network, users are autonomous and domain names are decentralized. BitDNS builds distributed domain names through BitUID infrastructure, wallets, and routers. In addition, BitDNS plans to connect most mainstream public chains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDNS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDNS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDNS using one of the exchanges listed above.

