BitTube (TUBE) Market Cap Achieves $144,288.04

BitTube (TUBE) traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. BitTube has a total market cap of $144,288.04 and approximately $121.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00018090 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001406 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000323 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000235 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 354,937,973 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

