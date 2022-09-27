BitWhite (BTW) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $36,339.37 and approximately $20,573.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitWhite has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism.The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

