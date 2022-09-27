Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) vs. Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 39.17% 8.50% 6.55% Blucora 2.46% 14.85% 4.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Blucora’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 6.45 $45.62 million $0.85 13.29 Blucora $885.20 million 1.04 $7.76 million $0.45 42.73

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Runway Growth Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blucora. Runway Growth Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blucora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

63.2% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Blucora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Runway Growth Finance and Blucora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 8 0 3.00 Blucora 0 1 2 0 2.67

Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus target price of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 31.64%. Blucora has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.14%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Blucora.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Blucora on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement plan services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

