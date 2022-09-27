Bolivarcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $19.00 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Bolivarcoin has a total market cap of $47,830.56 and approximately $19.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005571 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BOLI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 17,780,612 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolis.info. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. Bolicoin is a virtual currency from Venezuela created by Satoshisimon Bolivarmoto. The philosophy of Bolivarcoin is to follow the ideals set by others altcoins and adapt it and make it more friendly for it users by creating a social media campaign to inform about its benefits and uses.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

