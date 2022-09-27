Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $43.88 million and $665,129.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010935 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00157573 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol launched on March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Boson Protocol’s official website is bosonprotocol.io. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi.Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.”

