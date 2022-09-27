Bounty0x Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $388,661.00 and approximately $30,684.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is www.bitmex.com. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks.Bounty0x aims to offer an easy and safe way for businesses to hold cryptocurrency bounties and hire bounty hunters to complete tasks.BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

