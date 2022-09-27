Bread (BRD) Price Tops $0.0118 on Top Exchanges

Bread (BRD) traded up 40.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 74.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bread coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $519.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,099.03 or 1.00011078 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00059736 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064691 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. Facebook | Instagram | YouTube “

