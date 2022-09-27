Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $95.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

BFAM opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.48. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after buying an additional 864,487 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,270,000 after buying an additional 991,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,916,000 after buying an additional 284,947 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,375,000 after buying an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,365,000 after buying an additional 60,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.