Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $2,798,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.6% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.4% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $224.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

