Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $98,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 260.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $123,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Shares of TRI stock opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 183.51%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

