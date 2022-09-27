Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $9.23 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.