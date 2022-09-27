Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 183,847 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 373,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183,847 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

