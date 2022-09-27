Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,923 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,426,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 505,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,712,000 after purchasing an additional 219,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.84 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.90.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

