Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.4 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

