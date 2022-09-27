Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE BRX opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,263,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,851,000 after buying an additional 1,650,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,346,000 after buying an additional 194,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

