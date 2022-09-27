Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 17th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 115.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.1%.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.90. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRMK. B. Riley decreased their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 90.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 105,400 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,528,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 147.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 119,542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 20.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 17,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

