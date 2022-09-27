Brokerages Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Price Target at $152.00

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $119.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.05.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,834,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,834,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $3,636,233.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

