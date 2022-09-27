Brokerages Set American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) PT at $291.29

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.29.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

American Tower Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $221.37 on Thursday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $218.13 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.