Brokerages Set American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) PT at $291.29

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.29.
AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower
American Tower Stock Down 3.3 %
NYSE:AMT opened at $221.37 on Thursday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $218.13 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.68.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.