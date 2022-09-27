Brokerages Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Target Price at $69.36

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AppLovin Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 27.4% in the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 309,385 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 271.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

