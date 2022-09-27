Brokerages Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Target Price at $69.36

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.21.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Insider Activity at AppLovin
In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AppLovin Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE APP opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $116.09.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Featured Stories
