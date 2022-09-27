Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) PT at C$57.13

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.13.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATZ shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aritzia in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$57.00 price target on the stock.
Aritzia Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$44.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$31.67 and a 12-month high of C$60.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.62.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total value of C$897,512.00.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
