Brokerages Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price at $94.78

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $204,000 in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackLine Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BL opened at $56.77 on Thursday. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average is $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

