Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target at $41.89

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 228,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in Cameco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,532,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cameco by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after buying an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.35 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

