Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Price Target at C$41.27

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCO. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Cameco Stock Up 0.4 %

CCO stock opened at C$34.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$13.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$23.03 and a 12 month high of C$41.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.93.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$558.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

