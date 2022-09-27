Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Target Price at $9.39

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Down 7.3 %

CGAU stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,381 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,997,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 931,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,877,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after buying an additional 195,700 shares during the period. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.