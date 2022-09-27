Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) PT at $98.22

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average is $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

