Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) PT at $423.00

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $417.13.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.4% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ stock opened at $324.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.53. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.62 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

