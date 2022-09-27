Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) PT at $423.00

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $417.13.
DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
DPZ stock opened at $324.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.53. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.62 and a 1 year high of $567.57.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
