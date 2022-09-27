Brokerages Set Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Target Price at $23.00

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESTE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 357,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares during the last quarter. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,087,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after buying an additional 99,407 shares during the period.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

