Brokerages Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price at $112.53

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.53.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.8 %
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.