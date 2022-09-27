Brokerages Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT at $127.85

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,318,606.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,178,593. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 376.9% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 223,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,512,000 after purchasing an additional 266,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $4,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.86. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

