Brokerages Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) PT at $72.64

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Fortive alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Fortive by 74.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Trading Down 1.1 %

Fortive stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Fortive’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.