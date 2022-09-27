Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Price Target at $64.67

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $145.73 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 7.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 213.73%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

