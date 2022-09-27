Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target at $89.73

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.73.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 84,718 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $61.46 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.