Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target at $20.10

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NEO opened at $8.87 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 288.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,369 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,569,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after acquiring an additional 994,490 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth about $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 99.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

