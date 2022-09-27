Brokerages Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Target Price at $13.30

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 477.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,440,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,979 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,030 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12,221.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,942,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after buying an additional 1,926,668 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

