Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) PT at $41.25

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,382,000 after buying an additional 125,509 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,132,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,480,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.