Brokerages Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) PT at $2.97

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.97.

Several brokerages have commented on OGI. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrganiGram

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 399.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Trading Down 1.9 %

OrganiGram stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.29 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

