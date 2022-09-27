Brokerages Set Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) PT at GBX 1,140

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,140 ($13.77).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,120 ($13.53) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Price Performance

LON:PNN opened at GBX 840.50 ($10.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,850.00. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 823 ($9.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.10). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 967.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Pennon Group

In other news, insider Susan Davy acquired 17 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9,038 ($109.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,536.46 ($1,856.52). In other news, insider Susan Davy acquired 17 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9,038 ($109.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,536.46 ($1,856.52). Also, insider Paul Boote sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 980 ($11.84), for a total value of £28,478.80 ($34,411.31). Insiders have bought 47 shares of company stock worth $183,436 in the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.