Brokerages Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) PT at $106.36

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.77.

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average of $76.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. Analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,468,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

