Brokerages Set Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target at $29.67

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 5.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,173,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,980,000 after buying an additional 408,157 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter worth $107,522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stratasys by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,411,000 after purchasing an additional 313,233 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 48.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 554,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 2.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,554,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,246 shares during the last quarter.

Stratasys Stock Performance

About Stratasys

Stratasys stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $796.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

