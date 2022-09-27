Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT at $44.78

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.05. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

