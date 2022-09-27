Brokerages Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price at $2.10

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRVG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in trivago during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in trivago by 89.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in trivago during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in trivago during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago Trading Down 6.9 %

trivago Company Profile

Shares of trivago stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $437.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.51. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

