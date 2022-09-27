Brokerages Set UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target at $13.94

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UniCredit from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.50 ($13.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on UniCredit from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.90 ($12.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on UniCredit from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

