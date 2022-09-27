Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Target Price at GBX 153.50

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 154.50 ($1.87).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

VOD opened at GBX 106.66 ($1.29) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £29.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,777.67. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

