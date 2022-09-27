Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT at $210.13

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.13.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

VMC stock opened at $153.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.87. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.