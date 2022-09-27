Brokers Set Expectations for Open Lending Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Open Lending in a research report issued on Friday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Open Lending’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Open Lending Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $8.59 on Monday. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $12,515,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 32.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 379,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 93,513 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Open Lending by 16.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Open Lending by 478.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 223,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 184,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

