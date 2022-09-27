Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
BPY opened at $18.59 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $19.20.
About Brookfield Property Partners
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.